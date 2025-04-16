Defence forces repelled enemy attack in 5 waves and destroyed 13 armoured vehicles. VIDEO

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled a massive enemy offensive in five waves - four in the morning and one in the evening. The enemy tried to break through the defences with armoured vehicles and large numbers of infantry, but was met with a fierce and accurate response.

Thanks to the clear coordination of the forces, it was possible to disrupt the enemy's plans and stop the offensive on the outskirts of Ukrainian positions, Censor.NET reports.

During the battle, our units actively used FPV drones to destroy enemy armoured vehicles and also carried out targeted ammunition drops on the assault groups. The situation on the battlefield was complicated by explosions in minefields, but our units acted in a coordinated manner and received effective artillery support.

As a result of the battle, 13 units of enemy armoured vehicles were destroyed, 9 of which were completely destroyed and 4 were damaged. In addition, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower.

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade, the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar", and pilots of the "Phoenix" unit of the State Border Guard Service joined the successful repulse of the assault.

Watch more: Soldiers of 71st Separate Ranger Brigade together with neighbouring units repelled attack by occupiers in Novopavlivka sector. VIDEO