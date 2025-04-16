K-2 pilots strike Russian tank barn with landing personnel. VIDEO
Pilots of the K-2 unmanned aerial vehicle regiment hit a Russian tank shed with troops during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
A drone set the tank on fire, and our FPV drones, supported by artillery, targeted the crew.
