K-2 pilots strike Russian tank barn with landing personnel. VIDEO

Pilots of the K-2 unmanned aerial vehicle regiment hit a Russian tank shed with troops during an attempt to storm Ukrainian positions.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

A drone set the tank on fire, and our FPV drones, supported by artillery, targeted the crew.

