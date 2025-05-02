Soldiers of 66th SMB repel enemy in Lyman direction: "Number of Russians is extremely high. Every day we record up to 250 occupiers". VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers from the 66th SMB named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave have posted a video showing fragments of the combat work of the brigade's drone operators in the Lyman sector.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows more than two dozen successful attacks.

"The drones of the 66th Brigade hit accurately and ruthlessly burn everything they see. Another powerful selection of enemy destruction in one of the most difficult areas. And no matter how much hell the soldiers of the 66th SMB named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave create on the battlefield, the Muscovites keep trying to storm our positions. The number of Russians is extremely high. In just one day, we record up to 250 occupiers in the brigade's area of responsibility. The enemy is putting pressure along the entire front line held by the brigade, trying to get through the gaps to gain a foothold and build on their success. Despite the enemy's superior strength, we are doing everything in our power and capabilities," the soldiers say in the commentary to the video.

