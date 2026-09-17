Who do Armed Forces of Ukraine belong to: Who is responsible for what in war? / Uncensored. VIDEO

Bohdan Butkevych examines the debate surrounding the principles set out by Mykhailo Drapatyi, as well as Glen Grant’s analysis of systemic problems in the Ukrainian military.

Who in the defence system should formulate strategy, who should direct combat operations, and where do the powers of the political leadership end and the responsibility of the military begin?

He also addresses one of the key problems: decisions, mistakes, and losses must be analysed, and accountability for them cannot be diffused among institutions and officials.

Why must the Armed Forces of Ukraine be reformed now, rather than "after the war"? And why does the ability to learn and change faster directly affect Ukraine’s ability to win?

Watch on Censor.NET.

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