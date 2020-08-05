Молодые люди стали в пять раз чаще заражаться коронавирусом, - ВОЗ
Молодые люди стали в пять раз чаще заболевать COVID-19, чем это было в первые месяцы пандемии коронавируса.
Как информирует Цензор.НЕТ со ссылкой на Лигу, об этом заявили во Всемирной организации здравоохранения (ВОЗ),
Анализ ВОЗ 6 млн заражений в период с 24 февраля по 12 июля показал, что доля людей в возрасте 15-24 лет от общего числа заболевших выросла с 4,5% до 15%.
"Молодые люди, как правило, менее бдительны в ношении масок и социальном дистанцировании. Путешествие также увеличивает ваши шансы заразиться и распространить COVID-19", - прокомментировала Reuters, исследование Нейса Эрнст, менеджер из отделения биоизоляции госпиталя Джонса Хопкинса в Балтиморе.
Она добавила, что молодые люди с большей вероятностью ходят на работу, на пляж, в паб или за продуктами.
Глава ВОЗ Тедрос Гебрейесус на прошлой неделе заявлял, что молодые люди не непобедимы перед коронавирусом: они могут заразиться, могут инфицировать окружающих и могут умереть.
Як було, так і є.
Які збільшення у 5 разів ?
Уже не знають, що брехати кожен Божий день.
гої..... Народ до покори.
А ты побольше верь статистике - че, в ВОЗ сидят чудаки глупее тебя? Сомневаюсь.
Якби ви заявочки їхні проаналізували - то подібного б не писали.
Оно вчора мавпа закликала носити маски =з солідарності= і флешмоб організувала - фотку в у ній треба прислать.
Оце =ума палата=, куди ж мені братися !
І решта такого самого.
а вот то шо Зелька может взять и проконтроллировать, видим по случаю когда солдат умирал и эта тварь "контроллировала" в кабаке
Anyone wearing masks should read this!
City of Edmonton Have a read here folks
Reposted.
This is from an OSHA inspector t.hat doesn't seem to have an agenda, only facts. I am pretty sure you will be surprised at his findings.
From an OSHA Inspector Below:
I wanted to put this out there. I have worked in a clean room for 23 years and 10 years on submarines before that. OSHA is the standard that you have to live by in these environments. So for the people that are going to say, listen to the experts, OSHA would be those experts on face masks.
Please read the following with an open mind. Not going to change the mind of the hard core believers, but it would be nice for those people to not attack us that are not, as not caring. Not going to debate this, just putting it out there.
For all you mask wearers (especially those of you who think wearing it outside is NOT stupid ). I know I'm about to burst your "google doctor degree" bubble, but here goes nothing.
So MASKS?
I am OSHA 10&30 certified. I know some of you are too. I don't really know WHY OSHA hasn't come forward and stopped the nonsense BUT I want to cover 3 things:
• N95 masks and masks with exhale ports
• surgical masks
• filter or cloth masks￼
￼
If you're working with fumes and aerosol chemicals and you give your employees the wrong masks and they get sick, you can be sued.
• N95 masks: are designed for CONTAMINATED environments. That means when you exhale through N95 the design is that you are exhaling into contamination. The exhale from N95 masks are vented to breath straight out without filtration. They don't filter the air on the way out. They don't need to.
Conclusion: if you're in Target and the guy with Covid has a N95 mask, his covid breath is unfiltered being exhaled into Target (because it was designed for already contaminated environments, it's not filtering your air on the way out).
• Surgical Mask: these masks were designed and approved for STERILE environments. The amount of particles and contaminants in the outside and indoor environments where people are, are CLOGGING these masks very, VERY quickly. The moisture from your breath combined with the clogged mask will render it "useless" IF you come in contact with Covid and your mask traps it, YOU become a walking virus dispenser. Everytime you put your mask on you are breathing the germs from EVERYWHERE you went. They should be changed or thrown out every "20-30 minutes in a non sterile environment."
• Cloth masks: I can't even believe I'm having to explain this, but here it goes. Today, three people pointed to their masks as they walked by me entering Lowe's. They said "ya gotta wear your mask BRO" I said very clearly "those masks don't work bro, in fact they MAKE you sicker" they "pshh'd" me. By now hopefully you all know CLOTH masks do not filter anything. You mean the American flag one my **** made? Yes. The one with sunflowers that looks so cute? Yes. The bandanna, the cut up t-shirt, the scarf ALL of them offer NO FILTERING whatsoever. As you exhale, you are ridding your lungs of contaminants and carbon dioxide. Cloth masks trap this carbon dioxide the best. It actually risks your health, rather than protect it. The moisture caught in these masks can become mildew ridden over night. Dry coughing, enhanced allergies, sore throat are all symptoms of a micro-mold in your mask.
*N95 blows the virus into the air from a contaminated person.
*The surgical mask is not designed for the outside world and will not filter the virus upon inhaling through it. It's filtration works on the exhale, (Like a vacuum bag, it only works one way) but likely stops after 20 minutes, rendering it useless outside of a STERILE ENVIRONMENT (correct Becky, they don't work in a bar, not even a little bit).
*Cloth masks are WORSE than none. It's equivalent to using a chain link fence to stop mosquitos.
The CDC wants us to keep wearing masks. The masks don't work. They're being used to provide false comfort and push forward a specific agenda. For the love of God, research each mask's designed use and purpose, I bet you will find NONE are used in the way of "viral defense."
Just like EVERY Flu season kids, wash your hands. Sanitize your hands. Don't touch stuff. Sanitize your phone. Don't touch people. And keep your distance. Why? Because your breath stinks, your deodorant is failing, your shoes are old and stink, that shirts not clean, & I like my space. Trust me I can hear you from here. Lots of reasons to keep your distance and work on body hygiene. But trust me, the masks do not work.
*Occupational Safety & Hazard Association sited.
The top American organization for safety.
They regulate and educate asbestos workers, surgical rooms, you name it.
I know, facts suck. They throw a wrench into the perfectly (seeming) packaged pill you are willingly swallowing. Facts make you have to form your OWN OPINION, instead of regurgitating someone else's, and I know how uncomfortable that makes a lot of you. If your mask gives you security, by all means wear it. Just know it is a false sense of security and you shouldn't shame anyone into partaking in such "conspiracies."
If select politicians stopped enforcing it, no one would continue this nonsense...
https://www.facebook.com/laveritedeconfinee/?__cft__%5b0%5d=AZWe_SuCYvkzh3fKUm2ggSP3q3w4dSNPQX4ClxNbVR-G9feO8FndyE70hq5a-Yg-Lo7e8gC_kFA_QHOHSWOerp_FGfafltad-lG0be_jFw5GpXuPyB98oNkAR2lSKaJLWEMiqYRlnEMEZCmkslK7b19QqXa8vfWm7rGv81A4sWNr-AzyF72Crf59vEt2QfGz8LwyjjUMv9bouKZTIQE_gouV&__tn__=-UC%2CP-y-R La Vérité Déconfinée
https://www.facebook.com/laveritedeconfinee/posts/188193686210036?__cft__%5b0%5d=AZWe_SuCYvkzh3fKUm2ggSP3q3w4dSNPQX4ClxNbVR-G9feO8FndyE70hq5a-Yg-Lo7e8gC_kFA_QHOHSWOerp_FGfafltad-lG0be_jFw5GpXuPyB98oNkAR2lSKaJLWEMiqYRlnEMEZCmkslK7b19QqXa8vfWm7rGv81A4sWNr-AzyF72Crf59vEt2QfGz8LwyjjUMv9bouKZTIQE_gouV&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-y-R AutgSsSpdonsuSsnotio 1o eat 1re:0rceuouc0uu ocuPdM ·
′′ I take a terrified look at the COVID vaccine."
Former Research Director at Inserm, Alexandra Henrion-Caude speaks on COVID19.
In turn, this researcher exposes global deception and false communications, unjustified media hysteria around ′′ cases ", the consequences of lockdown, the danger of COVID vaccine and Bill Gates vaccine crimes in Africa through her Moderna society .....
′′ Even if tests are more and more cases, we must not make the mistake of thinking that we are still in an epidemic."
I don't understand why we do so much. We can reasonably ***** the very word of 'pandemic' when we see at the global level, compared to the equivalent months in previous years, that we have not witnessed the excess mortality that is expected for a pandemic."
′′ When we are told scientists are talking about second wave, I would love to confront them on this set. A bell epidemic curve, followed by a second bell in stride, personally, I've never met one. I've searched a lot, there isn't one. We need to stop with this second wave idea."
′′ 1.5 million Tubercoluse deaths, against 600.000 deaths from COVID. You never hear about Tuberculosis when it is highly contagious."
′′ This episode of collective madness leads us into the wall of a massive and deep damaged economy."
′′ I'm calling for your common sense. It's also marked well on every box of masks, that the mesh does not protect from COVID at all. I'm not skeptical about masks, I'm for an evaluation of suitable means."
′′ We are implementing the idea of a mandatory vaccine. If you're not vaccinated, you'll no longer have the right to travel, vote, I don't know how far they'll go."
′′ I am very unhappy and stunned by the fact that our global intellectual elite has so little daring to speak. But I get it, because exceptional colleagues are muzzled by conflicts of interest with pharmaceutical laboratories: by decency, they do not bite the hand that feeds them."
Another scientist 'conspiracy', they will say.
How many more will it take?
Interview - TVLibertés, 31/07/2020:
https://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fyoutu.be%2Fc3V6DxmOy8o%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR0BxDmnJRF9QouItCYXC_-9KFlx0THy96RuENJKwWKAW99sXYbTMQAUKJ8&h=AT1tQI0AbA2Zo9Y40zZ9bx4CCjzba0tlO8qZ9qUpUyFzo_2ZyVDrSRRJd9lfI_4T9VOy4PwllzIa63RmXVPinOtnCigQGjqt9vJUV7qXVso-KvD5FqFw9bwtKzzJyoaoz4kH&__tn__=-UK-y-R&c%5b0%5d=AT0HT99SkBrgFgy4dI8tPMnCJaD8EKPV63K1N_4iBxq_nxTLduOt78B8dq19mSKtxBq3PQM2ewO7tsZggOwv6C3-OSlQ-aD2aomFRxmNuA8OafepGZMjGcPyJbvr3lf7ifVASWDlcqLhJVGExXOjxFi6rsoiJxAcmi0YQPo0loO1qFz9lfFgqiFXRz9uSXRlI404DdTTFnMHNrppDtUXsEErzfUdFYDVi-Ohy9rvfpuoY9ic https://youtu.be/c3V6DxmOy8o
Верующие ищут и читают только те высказывания и "факты", которые подтверждают их веру.
И каждому воздастся "по вере его" 😉
Аминь.
Говень этот ковид, ибо факты без доказательств, разрешают послать на юх без аргументов.
Кого видел что носит их где попало - предупреждал, что дышать летом через тряпочку потную - опасно для здоровья.
Но большинство-то надышались, результат какого ждал ВОЗ появляется,
може получится у них число людишек-то на планетке уменьшить...