Повна вакцинація дозволяє запобігти поширенню COVID-19 і появі нових штамів, - ЕМА
Повна вакцинація - ключ до захисту від всіх штамів коронавірусу, включно з "Дельтою".
Як передає Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на Укрінформ, про це повідомляє Європейське агентство з лікарських засобів (ЕМА).
"Повна вакцинація є ключем до захисту від всіх відомих штамів коронавірусу, включно штам "Дельта", - сказано в повідомленні.
Найбільш високий рівень захисту досягається на 7-14 день з введенням останньої дози вакцини.
ЕМА зазначає, що повна вакцинація забезпечує високий рівень захисту і важливо, щоб запобігти поширенню вірусу і появі нових штамів.
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italy-says-99-covid-deaths-since-feb-were-not-fully-vaccinated-2021-07-27/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Results: Effectiveness after one dose of vaccine (BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) was notably lower among persons with the delta variant (30.7%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 25.2 to 35.7) than among those with the alpha variant (48.7%; 95% CI, 45.5 to 51.7); the results were similar for both vaccines. With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant. With the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 74.5% (95% CI, 68.4 to 79.4) among persons with the alpha variant and 67.0% (95% CI, 61.3 to 71.8) among those with the delta variant.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Conclusions: Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the delta variant as compared with the alpha variant after the ******* of two vaccine doses. Absolute differences in vaccine effectiveness were more marked after the ******* of the first dose. This finding would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable populations. (Funded by Public Health England.).
Я свій зробив! Ваша черга, пані та панове!
А =полная= - це вже скільки доз ?
Бо поки що пішли на 3-тю.
Який зміст "борці" вкладають у своє =ключ к защите от всех штаммов коронавируса, включая "Дельту"=, =высокий уровень защиты= і особливо =предотвратить распространение вируса= ?
Про =предотвратить появление новых штаммов= навіть не буду.
Если интересно больше - почитайте серьезную литературу по вирусологии. Есть такая наука.
Правда, полностью вакцинировать страны вроде Индии всё равно нереально, так что это утопия...
Це ЄМА - то шобла торгашів ліками, паразитуючих на чужому горі. Їх головне завдання - спихнути людям побільше любе фуфло і напхати собі кишені.
пока не укололи - типа она помогает, а потом - уже не так чтобы - надо повторить и не один десяток раз и за доллары. Это не считая медицинских последствий. Твари. Будет вам это большой и толстый Пфайзер в зад, чтобы вылез аж через рот.