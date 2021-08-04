УКР
Новини Коронавірус і карантин
2 321 24

Повна вакцинація дозволяє запобігти поширенню COVID-19 і появі нових штамів, - ЕМА

Повна вакцинація - ключ до захисту від всіх штамів коронавірусу, включно з "Дельтою".

Як передає Цензор.НЕТ із посиланням на Укрінформ, про це повідомляє Європейське агентство з лікарських засобів (ЕМА).

"Повна вакцинація є ключем до захисту від всіх відомих штамів коронавірусу, включно штам "Дельта", - сказано в повідомленні.

Найбільш високий рівень захисту досягається на 7-14 день з введенням останньої дози вакцини.

ЕМА зазначає, що повна вакцинація забезпечує високий рівень захисту і важливо, щоб запобігти поширенню вірусу і появі нових штамів.

карантин (18172) COVID-19 (19765) коронавірус (19923)


+7
Персонажі непритомні ?
А =полная= - це вже скільки доз ?
Бо поки що пішли на 3-тю.

Який зміст "борці" вкладають у своє =ключ к защите от всех штаммов коронавируса, включая "Дельту"=, =высокий уровень защиты= і особливо =предотвратить распространение вируса= ?

Про =предотвратить появление новых штаммов= навіть не буду.
04.08.2021 20:37
+6
Якби не ти, ми б і не знали скіки і від чого там мруть, бо нам це не цікаво.
04.08.2021 21:22
+5
А не пошли бы вы, твари, скоты, сами знаете куда с вашей недоделанной вакциной -
пока не укололи - типа она помогает, а потом - уже не так чтобы - надо повторить и не один десяток раз и за доллары. Это не считая медицинских последствий. Твари. Будет вам это большой и толстый Пфайзер в зад, чтобы вылез аж через рот.
04.08.2021 23:25
Коментувати
Балаболи
04.08.2021 20:32 Відповісти
Ще ніхто не довів, що ця т.з. вакцинація має хоч якесь відношення до захисту від COVID-19.
04.08.2021 20:35 Відповісти
Хе-хе. А ты таки балабол

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italy-says-99-covid-deaths-since-feb-were-not-fully-vaccinated-2021-07-27/
04.08.2021 21:07 Відповісти
Їж, не обляпайся
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Results: Effectiveness after one dose of vaccine (BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) was notably lower among persons with the delta variant (30.7%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 25.2 to 35.7) than among those with the alpha variant (48.7%; 95% CI, 45.5 to 51.7); the results were similar for both vaccines. With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant. With the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 74.5% (95% CI, 68.4 to 79.4) among persons with the alpha variant and 67.0% (95% CI, 61.3 to 71.8) among those with the delta variant.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Conclusions: Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the delta variant as compared with the alpha variant after the ******* of two vaccine doses. Absolute differences in vaccine effectiveness were more marked after the ******* of the first dose. This finding would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable populations. (Funded by Public Health England.).
04.08.2021 21:19 Відповісти
Точно - что нам всякие научные исследования, статистика развитых стран и прочая ерунда. Главное - твёрдо стоять на своём, и никто ничего не докажет. Вы, главное, не вакцинируйтесь, пусть естественный отбор сделает своё дело.
04.08.2021 21:29 Відповісти
Тебе чоловіче негайно слід ізолювати від суспільства і примусово лікувати в божевільні, бо ти є, як моя бабуня покійна казали, дурнуватий.
04.08.2021 21:41 Відповісти
Спасибо, но вам явно нужнее. )
04.08.2021 22:19 Відповісти
у 2019 році обирали президента - що обрав мудрий нарід? Зараз теж час обирати і нести відповидальність самостійно здоров`ям, фінансовим благополуччям, майбутнім.. тож ....

Я свій зробив! Ваша черга, пані та панове!

Повна вакцинація дозволяє запобігти поширенню COVID-19 і появі нових штамів, - ЕМА - Цензор.НЕТ 5178
04.08.2021 22:14 Відповісти
04.08.2021 20:37 Відповісти
Вам-то чего беспокоиться? Ваш скотомицин спутник-вектор не вакцина, потому, хоть все обколитесь - 800 ковидных жмуров в день не поредеют
04.08.2021 21:09 Відповісти
Якби не ти, ми б і не знали скіки і від чого там мруть, бо нам це не цікаво.
04.08.2021 21:22 Відповісти
Специально зэбаранам и пiд-рашкам я продолжаю напоминать - вам вакцинироваться не следует ни при каких обстоятельствах. Ничем!
04.08.2021 21:24 Відповісти
Как даже полная вакцинация может предотвратить появление новых штаммов? Значит эти новые штаммы будут выпускаться и страх будет нагоняться до тех пор пока не провакцинируют всех. Вопрос. Для чего?
04.08.2021 20:40 Відповісти
чем больше продуцируется вирус, чем больше у него носителей, тем больше вариаций (штаммов).
Если интересно больше - почитайте серьезную литературу по вирусологии. Есть такая наука.
04.08.2021 21:09 Відповісти
Очевидно, остановив эпидемию. Среди полностью вакцинированного населения вирус, скорее всего, не сможет распространяться достаточно быстро, чтобы поддерживать эпидемию.
Правда, полностью вакцинировать страны вроде Индии всё равно нереально, так что это утопия...
04.08.2021 21:31 Відповісти
Хватит врать .
04.08.2021 20:43 Відповісти
Європейське Агенство з лікарських засобів - тупо некомпетентне робити такі висновки. Немає навіть у професійних колах ні наукових, ні практичних даних про універсалізм вакцинації. Тим більше - від усіх (!) (включно з Дельтою) штамів віруса. Немає ні ближніх, ні, тим більше віддалених результатів т.з. "вакцинації".
Це ЄМА - то шобла торгашів ліками, паразитуючих на чужому горі. Їх головне завдання - спихнути людям побільше любе фуфло і напхати собі кишені.
04.08.2021 20:56 Відповісти
В наукових колах багато чого є
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Effectiveness of Covid-19 Vaccines against the B.1.617.2 (Delta) Variant

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Results: Effectiveness after one dose of vaccine (BNT162b2 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19) was notably lower among persons with the delta variant (30.7%; 95% confidence interval [CI], 25.2 to 35.7) than among those with the alpha variant (48.7%; 95% CI, 45.5 to 51.7); the results were similar for both vaccines. With the BNT162b2 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 93.7% (95% CI, 91.6 to 95.3) among persons with the alpha variant and 88.0% (95% CI, 85.3 to 90.1) among those with the delta variant. With the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, the effectiveness of two doses was 74.5% (95% CI, 68.4 to 79.4) among persons with the alpha variant and 67.0% (95% CI, 61.3 to 71.8) among those with the delta variant.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34289274/ Conclusions: Only modest differences in vaccine effectiveness were noted with the delta variant as compared with the alpha variant after the ******* of two vaccine doses. Absolute differences in vaccine effectiveness were more marked after the ******* of the first dose. This finding would support efforts to maximize vaccine uptake with two doses among vulnerable populations. (Funded by Public Health England.).
04.08.2021 21:16 Відповісти
В своей речи Байден подтвердил сведение что Дельта - это совершенно другой штамм вируса. Далее идет манипуляции со статистикой, в которой видимо Дельта не учитывается. Полностью вакцинированные не защищены от этого вируса. Мои друзья прошли вакцинацию Файзер, с прошлого месяца он лежит в реанимации, жена и дочь тяжело болеют дома. Соблюдайте дистанцию, носите маски и мойте руки.
04.08.2021 21:00 Відповісти
А не пошли бы вы, твари, скоты, сами знаете куда с вашей недоделанной вакциной -
пока не укололи - типа она помогает, а потом - уже не так чтобы - надо повторить и не один десяток раз и за доллары. Это не считая медицинских последствий. Твари. Будет вам это большой и толстый Пфайзер в зад, чтобы вылез аж через рот.
04.08.2021 23:25 Відповісти
Вопрос - А как там Швеция поживает, без локдаунов, ревакцинации и ваксеров? Вымерла уже?
05.08.2021 00:10 Відповісти
Вакцинируется так, шо аж гай шумит. 41,7% полностью вакцинированных и 62,9% обший процент одной или двумя дозами. А антиваксеры по инерции все еще ее в пример всем ставят.
05.08.2021 07:45 Відповісти
Ну значит там никто болеть не будет, как и в Израиле.))))
05.08.2021 10:48 Відповісти
 
 