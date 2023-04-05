УКР
У магазинах Луганщини продають іранські товари, - Центр національного спротиву

У магазинах тимчасово захоплених районів Луганщини продають іранські товари.

Як передає Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляє Центр національного спротиву.

"Так, в магазинах Білокуракине з’явилися кисломолочна продукція іранського виробника Sabah industrial group, що свідчить про чергове зближення Ірану та країни-терориста", - йдеться в повідомленні.

Крім того, в ЦНС нагадали, що до деокупації Херсону на полицях місцевих магазинів також продавали товари з Ірану. Так Іран допомагає покривати дефіцит продуктових товарів, які вже не виробляються на території РФ, або більше не імпортуються до неї.

"Зауважимо, торговельна ізоляція Росії - це один з найнадійніших способів позбавити агресора бюджетних доходів і воєнних технологій. Саме тому важливо не лише розширити санкції, а й унеможливити будь-які способи їхнього обходу", - додали в ЦНС.

Також читайте: Профіцит зовнішньої торгівлі Росії обвалився вдвічі, – перші дані статистики

Автор: Наталя Джума
+14
теперь там не жизнь, а сплошной рахат-лукум.
05.04.2023 12:47
+6
Угу.Ну это в лнр.В днр-беспросветные халва и щербет.
05.04.2023 12:57
+6
Щойно був в АТБ і можете самі перевірити беріть і подивіться країну походження сухофруктів кожна друга пачка то Іран навіть крупи є.Тобто уряд санкції не вводить і торгує з терористами ,російські кедрові горішки до нас йдуть як від турків.
05.04.2023 13:02
Сподіваюся що ''мапєди'' там не продають.
05.04.2023 12:47 Відповісти
теперь там не жизнь, а сплошной рахат-лукум.
05.04.2023 12:47 Відповісти
Угу.Ну это в лнр.В днр-беспросветные халва и щербет.
05.04.2023 12:57 Відповісти
... кисломолочна продукція іранського виробника

ну мабуть дуже скисло-молочка
05.04.2023 13:23 Відповісти
Ну молоко иранских козлов (даже если свежее) это на большого любителя.
ну-ну!
не козлов, а дойных аятол, пардон, Высших руководителей Ирана
(дедушка сидит еще с 1989 года)

05.04.2023 13:35 Відповісти
05.04.2023 14:35 Відповісти
північно корейські також би продавались, якби такі існували а ще Бурунді угнада і еритрея!
05.04.2023 12:47 Відповісти
оце такі там санкції... в ірану ще залишились кисломолочна продукція..., а насправді це треш просто - в Україну везти з ірану кисломолочну продукцію..., таке собі покращення...
05.04.2023 12:51 Відповісти
Насправді в Ірані, незважаючи на багаторічні санкції, є все. І власного виробництва також. Автомобілі навіть в Україну поставляли. Деколи бачу на дорозі. Ми ж і без санкцій труси собі не навчились шити.
05.04.2023 12:55 Відповісти
у Сонячні країні чучхе теж є все
осаждьонная крєпость повинна нормально харчуватись
ось це не розфарбоване фото Великого Голодомору в Україні, а Північна Корея
05.04.2023 13:29 Відповісти
у радянському союзі теж було все, але те лайно не йшло ні в яке порівняння з речами з тією ж назвою, але виробленими в цивілізованому світі.
05.04.2023 13:38 Відповісти
А хто його виробляв, те лайно? Марсіани? Чи ми самі ж?
05.04.2023 18:29 Відповісти
Как то печатал про эту тему. Иран кстати мировой лидер и давно по продаже чёрной икры. У нас долгое время была в продаже отличная томат-паста.
05.04.2023 15:25 Відповісти
Щойно був в АТБ і можете самі перевірити беріть і подивіться країну походження сухофруктів кожна друга пачка то Іран навіть крупи є.Тобто уряд санкції не вводить і торгує з терористами ,російські кедрові горішки до нас йдуть як від турків.
05.04.2023 13:02 Відповісти
іран, дебіл, бажає найпершим зафіксувати себе, як пдра-фаната подихаючої недоїмпеірї Московії... і не кажіть, продуманй Схід, що вас не попереджали..
05.04.2023 13:04 Відповісти
Тепер лоханці стануть іранцями.
05.04.2023 13:05 Відповісти
Лугандонцы, собачатина от северокорейцев уже на подходе!
05.04.2023 13:24 Відповісти
Персидский ковры? Коты? Сало?
05.04.2023 13:28 Відповісти
05.04.2023 14:58 Відповісти
И что в этом плохого? Это взрывчатка?
05.04.2023 14:08 Відповісти
не дивуюсь..дивно що супер-пупер-гавнопупер "бєларуская малочка" відсутня. В Лукашенка вже і то перестали закупати
05.04.2023 14:21 Відповісти
Вона на гіімно перетворилась. Спочатку купував у "Беларускіх прадуктах", а потім той кефір ставав гірше і гірше..
05.04.2023 14:42 Відповісти
/той кефір ставав гірше і гірше\
То вже мабуть "заслуга" наших комерсантів.
А бєларускай саставляющєй там ставало менше і менше
05.04.2023 15:30 Відповісти
Я літом іранську Мівіну в Маркетопті Кременчука бачив .Люди почали це висвітлювати і ракли бариги прибрали її з полиць.А треба було їх нею нагодувати
05.04.2023 14:37 Відповісти
Може то трофейна, з деокупованих територій?))
05.04.2023 14:43 Відповісти
Іран -просто сіську сосе
А потім коли настане момент
Прокричить -- а проти рф
На цьому все закінчиться
05.04.2023 14:44 Відповісти
