У магазинах Луганщини продають іранські товари, - Центр національного спротиву
Новини Цензор.НЕТ Війна в Україні
У магазинах тимчасово захоплених районів Луганщини продають іранські товари.
Як передає Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляє Центр національного спротиву.
"Так, в магазинах Білокуракине з’явилися кисломолочна продукція іранського виробника Sabah industrial group, що свідчить про чергове зближення Ірану та країни-терориста", - йдеться в повідомленні.
Крім того, в ЦНС нагадали, що до деокупації Херсону на полицях місцевих магазинів також продавали товари з Ірану. Так Іран допомагає покривати дефіцит продуктових товарів, які вже не виробляються на території РФ, або більше не імпортуються до неї.
"Зауважимо, торговельна ізоляція Росії - це один з найнадійніших способів позбавити агресора бюджетних доходів і воєнних технологій. Саме тому важливо не лише розширити санкції, а й унеможливити будь-які способи їхнього обходу", - додали в ЦНС.
Будь ласка, зачекайте...
ну мабуть дуже скисло-молочка
ну-ну!
не козлов, а дойных аятол, пардон, Высших руководителей Ирана
(дедушка сидит еще с 1989 года)
осаждьонная крєпость повинна нормально харчуватись
ось це не розфарбоване фото Великого Голодомору в Україні, а Північна Корея
То вже мабуть "заслуга" наших комерсантів.
А бєларускай саставляющєй там ставало менше і менше
А потім коли настане момент
Прокричить -- а проти рф
На цьому все закінчиться
My father delivered milk to the local milk facility
during the late 80s and 90s.
Town of 9 tsd people.
He said, the cow milk was delivered to Iran
from West Germany to be sold as
sheep cheese.
Around the millennium, the steel tanks were gone,
and as of around year 2010,
the local tax authority had build new office buildings there.
The local butcher in a village nearby
had a offer in his shop like one Westerner
could have imagined during Soviet times
(West Germany, 90s, after the fall of the Berlin Wall).
This is about smelly, dirty animals.
Horses shyte dry.
That's probably why horses are still some
girl's dream: They are "comparatively tidy".
Western German farmers had to import wifes
(Philippines, Poland, P...),
but because of lack of positive perspectives,
those marriages did not last long.
Further explanation:
Milk production had been heavily subsided
by the tax payer,
so even a tiny farmer from peasant roots with
less than 20 hectares could "survive";
'Milk Seas' and 'Butter Mountains' were
headline keywords in the 1980s
in Western German Newspapers and TV.
With the withdrawal of subsidiaries,
the more farmers gave up;
possibly because their children saw No Future
to continue, and moved away.
Now it's about pigs,
because of people eat what they are used to.
And people are subjective choosing.
Many Eastern Europeans work in German
slaughter houses, for cheap wages.
I personally like yellow cheeses more,
than white cheeses,
but that is a personal opinion by trials.
From a German perspective,
I do not like 'Tilsiter' that much,
because it tastes neutral with small bitterness.
Those cheeses from Netherlands I like most.
England claimed one on the internet,
during World War 1 economy,
abandoned all sorts of cheeses domestically,
and produced only Cheddar,
and apparently could not switch back
to diversity regarding cheeses afterwards.