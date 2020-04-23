Religious holidays cause rise in Covid-19 incidence, - Ukraine’s Minister of Health

578 people have got infected with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. This is the new anti-record for the entire pandemic in the country. It was stated by Ukraine’s Healthcare Minister Maksym Stepanov during a briefing.

"We believe that this was due, in particular, to quarantine violations during Palm Sunday and Easter," he explained.

Stepanov also specified that 7170 coronavirus cases had already been observed in Ukraine. An overall number of deaths has reached 187 people.

As we reported earlier, the clinical trials of the indigenous medicinal preparation for its capacity to reduce mortality from COVID-19 coronavirus have started in Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, the clinical trials of the indigenous medicine, which, according to the preliminary conclusions of the Ukrainian scientists and producers may significantly decrease or completely neutralize the threat of death from the complications caused in the human body by coronavirus infection," the message said.