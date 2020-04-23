Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: 70 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed

The number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,059 in Kyiv city, including 70 over the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.

"The number of Kyiv residents with the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus disease has grown by 70 people over the past day. There are five healthcare workers among them. Unfortunately, one lethal case has been reported over the past day," Klitschko said at a briefing on April 23, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

Among the new infected people in Kyiv city are 34 women aged between 21 to 84 years, two girls under the age of 17, 29 men aged between 26 to 71 years, and five boys under the age of 17.

As reported, as of Thursday morning, Ukraine confirmed 7,170 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, including 187 deaths and 504 cases of recovery.