Zelenskyi appoints ex-SBU Chief in Kirovohrad region Petrov as Zakarpattia region governor

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Oleksii Petrov as Head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He signed a respective decree on April 22, according to the president's press service.

On April 17, Zelenskyi dismissed Petrov as Head of the Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kirovohrad region.

On December 26, 2019, the head of state dismissed Ihor Bondarenko as Head of Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.