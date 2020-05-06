Plane with medical cargo arrives in Ukraine. VIDEO

A plane with a charitable medical cargo from China purchased by the Naftogaz Group has arrived at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, the Kyiv region.

Naftogaz broadcast the landing of the plane on Youtube.

On the aircraft's board are personal protective equipment and medical devices weighing a total of 111.5 tonnes.

Naftogaz said earlier that a Mriya cargo aircraft would deliver 500,000 protective suits, 700 patient monitors, 50 mobile digital X-ray machines, and 50 handheld ultrasound devices.

Naftogaz CEO Andriy Kobolyev, Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Sokolovska, Deputy Health Ministers Svitlana Shatalova and Viktor Liashko, and Deputy Director of Antonov Airlines Vitaliy Shost met the aircraft at the airport.

The Naftogaz Group, with the support of the President's Office and the Health Ministry, purchased personal protective equipment and medical devices for medical institutions in Ukraine.