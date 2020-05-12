Cabinet to prolong quarantine after May 22 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to extend the quarantine after May 22.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The Prime Minister said this on the air of the Snidanok 1+1 TV show.

Shmyhal also noted that currently, no specific dates are clear yet.

He noted that in the last 7-8 days, the daily number of the sick has not been increasing.

Read more: Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ukrainian army over past day

On May 4, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine prolonged the quarantine until May 22 with preliminary relaxation of the restrictions from May 11.