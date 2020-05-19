PM Shmyhal: Flights could be resumed in June

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal believes that flights are likely to be resumed in June.

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"Flights are likely to be resumed in June. However, the air links with countries should be restored as well. That is, opening airports in Ukraine and having nowhere to fly is not the resumption of flights. We need to understand which countries will also resume flights," Shmyhal said on the air of ICTV channel.

In his opinion, it should be taken into account that the European Union plans to resume flights no earlier than June 15.

As reported, on March 12, the Government introduced the quarantine in Ukraine to counteract the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. In particular, trading establishments were closed except groceries, pharmacies, gas stations, and banks. The operation of the subway in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro, municipal, intercity, and interregional road, rail, and air transport services were suspended. On March 28, Ukraine completely closed its border for scheduled passenger services, including air services.