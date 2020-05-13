Shmyhal reports on coronavirus fund expenditures

Monetary resources of the fund for fight against coronavirus were spent on pension reform, unemployment benefits, additional payments to self-employed persons with children, as well as additional purchases for hospitals and salaries for doctors.

"What exactly have the authorities done during the quarantine period to reduce the negative effects of coronavirus crisis? A month ago, we adopted an emergency situation budget and set up the fund for fight against coronavirus worth UAH 65 billion," Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal said during an hour of questions to the Government.

He specified what those resources had been spent on.

"UAH 20 billion has been channeled into pension reform. UAH 6 billion has been allocated to funds that will help the unemployed, in particular those who lost their jobs in recent months. These are 196 thousand people who have officially registered at the unemployment benefit office. Another UAH 1.6 billion is assistance to self-employed persons with children. UAH 2 billion has been spent on various medical purchases for hospitals. By the latest decision, we allocated UAH 3.1 billion to the Ministry of Health for additional purchases to hospitals and salaries for doctors," Shmyhal added.