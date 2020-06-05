Kyiv Subway Restrict Entry To Some Stations To Prevent Crowding - Klitschko

The Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company will restrict entry to some stations to prevent crowding.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, said this at a briefing.

"In order to prevent large crowding in the subway, during peak hours they will restrict the entrance to some stations. They do not close but restrict it - when the station operates on one or two doors for the entrance. To date, the number of passengers has increased at 5 subway stations, so they - under special control. These are the Zhytomyrska, Sviatoshyn, Chernihivska, Lisova and Pochaina stations. It is on the passenger traffic has been growing in recent days," he said.

He noted that more people began to use the subway and, accordingly, the risk of infection also increased.