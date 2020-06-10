Zelenskyi fined for visiting coffee shop in Khmelnytskyi
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi was fined for the violation of quarantine restrictions during his working visit to Khmelnytskyi region.
As reported by Censor.NET.
"You can take off the mask, it is better to hear, or it will be like in Khmelnytskyi region, I will be fined, and, in principle, they did it right," he told reporters.
As we reported earlier, on June 3, the President and his delegation arrived on an official visit to Khmelnytskyi, where they took a walk through the central part of the city and tasted coffee in a local coffee shop, which, according to the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, had to be quarantined.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password