Zelenskyi appoints Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Vasyl Volodin as Head of Kyiv City State Administration.

First Deputy Head of President's Office Serhiy Trofymov introduced a new governor on Thursday morning.

Before his appointment, Volodin was acting head of Kyiv Regional State Administration. Since December 2019, he has been deputy head of Kyiv Regional State Administration. Prior to that, Volodin was acting director general of the Electronmash state-run enterprise.

