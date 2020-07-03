ENG
Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kyiv Court of Appeals has upheld the ruling of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restriction for activist Serhiy Sternenko in the form of a round-the-clock home arrest.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The court approved this decision on Friday following the consideration of respective motion filed by Sternenko's defense team.

Read more: Activist Sternenko served notice of suspicion for premeditated murder, cold weapons possession

