Court of Appeals keeps activist Sternenko under home arrest. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Kyiv Court of Appeals has upheld the ruling of Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv to select a pre-trial restriction for activist Serhiy Sternenko in the form of a round-the-clock home arrest.
As reported by Censor.NET.
The court approved this decision on Friday following the consideration of respective motion filed by Sternenko's defense team.
