Ukraine reports 673 new coronavirus cases

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ukraine reached 60,166 as of July 21, including 673 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by the coronavirus spread monitoring system of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukraine has also confirmed 20 deaths related to the disease and 760 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

In total, 1,518 deaths related to COVID-19 and 32,199 recoveries have been recorded in Ukraine since the start of the pandemic. The number of active coronavirus cases in the country is 26,449.

Read more: Kyiv reports 77 new coronavirus cases - Klitschko

Ukraine reported 651 new coronavirus cases on July 19.