Invaders violate ceasefire near Shumy in Donetsk region

Russian-occupation troops have violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas once. No casualties have been reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesman Mykhailo Sharavara said this at a briefing on Tuesday.

"As of 12:00 on July 28, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area once by firing an under-barrel grenade launcher at Ukrainian positions near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). According to available information, no casualties among the Ukrainian military were reported," he said.

The units of the Joint Forces continue to abide by the ceasefire agreement and are ready to give an adequate response to any insidious and provocative actions of the enemy, the spokesman said.

As reported, during a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk on July 22, the parties agreed on a complete and comprehensive ceasefire on the contact line in Donbas from July 27.

Retaliatory fire responding to an offensive operation is only permissible if it occurs at the order made by the respective leadership of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The TCG shall be notified of the issuance of such orders.