Large enterprises privatization in Ukraine could bring $1billion

Privatization of large-sized enterprises in Ukraine could bring $1 billion to the national budget in the coming years, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"We also have high expectations from large-scale privatization, which should bring about $1 billion to the budget in the coming years," the prime minister said during a government meeting on July 27.

