Ukrainian local bodies cannot mitigate lockdown, - Health Minister

The local bodies, according to their authorities, can only tighten particular epidemiological restrictions but cannot mitigate them.

According to the regulation of the Cabinet of Ministers, which came into force on August 1, the algorithm is determined toward particular administrative-territorial units with different levels of epidemiological danger starting from green and ending with red zone.

"Only central commission on human-generated environmental and emergency situations has the authorities on imposing of these restrictions as it determined the different level of danger. Concerning the local bodies, according to their authorities, they can only tighten particular epidemiological restrictions but cannot mitigate them," the minister said.

Stepanov underlined that the conditions of the adaptive quarantine that act all over the country are the maximally possible balance between work and epidemiological safety.

"We do not determine the difficult situation in the territory of the whole region but in a city or area. We maximally inform through the website of the Health Ministry and show the situation. There is no policy, subjective perspective, favourite areas or other tales. There are just figures and level of danger," Stepanov concluded.