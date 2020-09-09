Ukrainian army reports 68 new COVID-19 cases

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have confirmed 68 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Armed Forces wrote on Facebook.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Overall, 650 people in the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sick with COVID-19 as of September 9.

During the entire period of the coronavirus pandemic, the Ukrainian army has confirmed 1,389 recoveries and 6 deaths.

It is noted that 534 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation). For 122 servicepersons, isolation will end within the next two days.

Read more: Kyiv city reports 235 new coronavirus cases

As of September 3, Ukraine reported 143,030 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,551 new cases recorded in the course of the previous day.