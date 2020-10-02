Number of coronavirus patients in Ukrainian hospitals growing

Some 801 people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized in the past 24 hours; the total number of coronavirus patients in Ukrainian hospitals exceeds 15,000, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Over the past 24 hours, 4,633 people have fallen ill [with COVID-19], including 229 children and 271 health workers. Some 801 people have been hospitalized. And 15,797 people are treated in hospitals. In hospitals, the number of people with a moderate or severe course of the disease is growing very fast," Stepanov said at a press briefing on October 2.

Stepanov also added that Ukraine conducted 50,734 coronavirus tests on October 1, including 29,527 PCR tests and 21,207 ELISA tests.

The highest number of new coronavirus cases over the past day has been recorded in Kharkiv region – 460, including Kharkiv city – 342, Dnipropetrovsk region – 334, Odesa region – 280, and Khmelnytskyi region – 244.

As of October 2, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 217,661, including 4,633 new cases reported over the course of the past day.