Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas twice
The armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in Donbas twice over the past day.
Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.
"The ceasefire violations were documented near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), where the enemy opened fire from a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher and small arms at noon and used grenade machine gun in the evening," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.
As noted, the shots did not pose a threat to Ukrainian servicepersons, so they did not fire back. No casualties among Ukrainian defenders were reported.
Today, October 19, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password