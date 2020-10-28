Malefactor who damaged railway track in Kryvy Rih detained

Law enforcement officers detained a malefactor who deliberately damaged the railway tracks in Kryvy Rih, subsequently 15 cars derailed.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The employees of the Interior Ministry of Ukraine, along with the security officers of Ukrzaliznytsia, promptly identified and red-handed the malefactor who was dismantling the upper structure of the track, which led to the derailing of 15 cars near Kryvy Rih. Head of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia Volodymyr Zhmak said on his Telegram channel.

