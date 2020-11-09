Kyiv reports 748 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has recorded 748 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 44,920, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Another 748 Kyiv residents have contracted coronavirus over the past day. Five patients have died. Overall, 872 residents of our city have died from coronavirus. The capital has confirmed a total of 44,920 COVID-19 cases," Klitschko wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 401 women aged 18-92 years; 34 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years; 278 men aged 18-87 years; 35 boys aged 1-17 years old. In addition, 34 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 170 Kyiv residents have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 16,667 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As of November 9, 469,018 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine, including 8,687 cases recorded during the previous day.