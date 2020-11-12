ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13943 visitors online
News IncidentsHealth Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
376 2
quarantine (1311) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2135) covid-19 (1449) Covid-2019 (1378)

Ukrainian army reports 199 new COVID-19 cases

News Censor.NET Incidents Health

Ukrainian army reports 199 new COVID-19 cases

As of November 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have reported 2,326 coronavirus cases, including 199 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As of 10:00 on November 12, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported 2,326 coronavirus cases. Some 199 new cases were recorded over the past day," the press service of the Medical Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,036 people have recovered and 20 died. Some 437 people have been placed in isolation (including self-isolation).

Read more: In Feofaniya, Zelenskyi can constantly work, as special situation room equipped there – Yermak's advisor

As of November 12, Ukraine reported 500,865 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11,057 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 