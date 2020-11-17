Kyiv reports 1,143 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,143 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 52, 642, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, the dynamics of the incidence doesn’t change. Kyiv has reported 1,143 new coronavirus patients in the past day. Fourteen people have died," Klitschko wrote on his Telegram channel.

In total, 990 Kyiv residents have died from COVID-19, he noted.

As of November 17, Ukraine reported 557,657 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 11,968 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours.