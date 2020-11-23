Ukraine reports 10,945 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 10,945 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 635,689, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

"Some 10,945 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 23, 2020. In particular, among them are 491 children and 447 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 124 patients died from COVID-19, 4,143 recovered and 1,165 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 22.

Stepanov noted that 28,374 coronavirus tests, including 25,253 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 3,121 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,212), Dnipropetrovsk region (1,093), Kyiv region (870), Zhytomyr region (812), and Zaporizhia region (642).

Some 12,079 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 21.