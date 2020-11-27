Kyiv reports 1,520 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,520 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 65,539, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Our city has registered 1,520 new coronavirus patients in the past day, which is a record high. Twenty-six people have died. In total, 1,253 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 869 women aged 18-83 years; 22 girls aged between 7-17 years; 607 men aged 19-92 years; 22 boys aged between 25 days and 17 years old. In addition, 56 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

At the same time, 375 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, 22,317 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, some 16,218 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 693,407.