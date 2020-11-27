Ukraine reports 16,218 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 16,218 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 693,407, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 16,218 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of November 27, 2020. In particular, among them are 666 children and 655 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said that 192 patients died from COVID-19, 8,843 recovered and 2,069 were hospitalized in Ukraine on November 26.

Stepanov noted that 72,789 coronavirus tests, including 46,005 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 26,784 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Dnipropetrovsk region (1,773), Kyiv (1,520), Zaporizhia region (1,003), Kyiv region (994), and Odesa region (966).

Some 15,331 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on November 25.