Zelenskyi appoints Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Valentyn Reznichenko as chairman of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing president press service

Presenting a service certificate at the President’s Office, Zelenskyi wished Reznichenko success in his work and expressed hope that his experience and deep knowledge of the region would contribute to the further development and prosperity of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

By another decree, No.557/2020, the President dismissed Oleksandr Bondarenko from the post of chairman of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration in accordance with his resignation letter. The head of state thanked him for his work and assured that there are many joint projects ahead.

