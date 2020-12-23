Kyiv reports 1,381 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 1,381 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 103,663, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

"Some 1,381 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. Thirty people have died. In total, 1,779 lethal cases from the virus have been confirmed in the capital since the start of the pandemic," he wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 778 women aged 18-90 years; 40 girls aged between 4 months and 17 years; 512 men aged 19-86 years; 51 boys aged between 7 months and 17 years old.

In addition, 42 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, 3,639 Kyiv health workers have contracted the coronavirus.

Some 947 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 34,928 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported by Ukrinform, on December 23, a total of 989,642 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 10,136 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.