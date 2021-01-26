Rada backs bill on all-Ukrainian referendum

The Verkhovna Rada has supported bill No. 3612 "On the All-Ukrainian Referendum" at the second reading.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Some 255 MPs voted for it at a meeting on Tuesday.

The bill was supported by 226 deputies of the Servant of the People faction, by 20 members of the Dovira (Trust) group and nine non-affiliated deputies, 15 deputies of the Opposition Platform - For Life, 24 from the European Solidarity and 17 from Holos factions voted against, as well as two non-factional deputies. The deputies of the Batkivschyna and For Maybutnie (For Future) factions abstained from voting.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at the first reading presidential bill No. 3612 on democracy through an all-Ukrainian referendum on June 18, 2020.

According to the bill, the subject of an all-Ukrainian referendum may be issues of approval of the law on amendments to sections I, III, XIII of the Constitution (General Provisions, Elections, Referendum, Amending the Constitution), issues of national importance, issues of changing the territory of Ukraine, as well as on the loss of force of law of Ukraine or some of its provisions.