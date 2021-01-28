Ukraine invites Tikhanovskaya to take part in Lublin Triangle meeting

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, together with his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis and his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, will hold the first online meeting of the Lublin Triangle on January 29, to which Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is also invited.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The foreign ministers will discuss joint steps to counter the challenges and threats facing Central Europe and outline priority areas of cooperation within the Lublin Triangle for 2021. As part of the discussion of the situation in Belarus at the initiative of the Ukrainian side, an invited guest – leader of the Belarusian opposition Svetlana Tikhanovskaya – will take part in the meeting," the press service of the Foreign Ministry reported.

At 12:15, Kuleba will hold an online briefing, during which he will announce the results of the first meeting of the Lublin Triangle and other topical issues of Ukraine's foreign policy.

The Lublin Triangle was launched in July 2020 during a visit to the Polish city of Lublin by the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania, Dmytro Kuleba, Jacek Czaputowicz and Linas Linkevičius.