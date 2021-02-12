Kyiv reports 348 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 348 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 131,547, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has written.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

According to Klitschko, eight Kyiv residents have died from COVID-19 during the past day. In total, 2,492 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus.

At the same time, 1,540 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 84,847 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,262,867 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 12, including 4,773 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.