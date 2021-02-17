Delaying investigation of crimes committed during Revolution of Dignity unacceptable - Rada

The investigation of the crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity must be completed, and the delay in this process is unacceptable, the Verkhovna Rada said in a statement on Wednesday.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, 295 MPs voted for the resolution No. 2739 on the statement of the Verkhovna Rada in connection with the sixth anniversary of the beginning of the Maidan and the events of the Revolution of Dignity.

"Investigations into crimes committed during the Revolution of Dignity must be completed and carried out effectively. The perpetrators must be brought to justice in a fair and impartial process. Further delays in this matter are unacceptable, as unpunished evil grows," the statement said.

The statement says that the tragic events of the Revolution of Dignity, the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol, as well as ongoing armed aggression of the Russian Federation and its occupation of certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions happened not in the least due to the policy of fled President Viktor Yanukovych and the criminal regime he formed, "which was supported by the Russian Federation and acted in opposition to the national interests of Ukraine."