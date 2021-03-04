Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected the adoption of bills on civilian weapons and ammunition.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to correspondent, bill No. 4335, proposed by the profile committee, scored 88 votes with the necessary 226. Alternative draft act №4335-1 also did not score the necessary number of votes (it was supported by 74 parliamentarians).

The MPs also did not support the decision to send bills for revision.

