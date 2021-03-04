ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
9775 visitors online
News Ukrainian Politics
7 050 127
bill (182) weapons (2295) legalization (14)

Rada rejects bills on weapons legalization

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has rejected the adoption of bills on civilian weapons and ammunition.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to correspondent, bill No. 4335, proposed by the profile committee, scored 88 votes with the necessary 226. Alternative draft act №4335-1 also did not score the necessary number of votes (it was supported by 74 parliamentarians).

The MPs also did not support the decision to send bills for revision.

Read more: All units of control over turnover of weapons dissolved, all owners of weapons to be checked for legality of obtaining permission - National Police

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 