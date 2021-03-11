Kyiv reports 853 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 853 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of March 11, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 144,014, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 457 women aged 19-87 years; 23 girls aged between 4 and 17 years; 347 men aged 18-988 years; 26 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Twenty-five people have died in the past day. In total, 2,834 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

At the same time, 534 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 97,220 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

On March 11, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,416,438, including 9,084 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.