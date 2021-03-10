Kyiv reports 644 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 644 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.

As of March 10, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 143,161, he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 330 women aged 18-90 years; 21 girls aged 1-17 years; 265 men aged 18-94 years; 28 boys aged 1-17 years old.

Seventeen people have died in the past day. In total, 2,809 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine reports 6,377 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 356 people have recovered over the course of the past day. In total, 96,686 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine reached 1,416,438, including 6,377 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.