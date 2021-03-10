Ukraine reports 6,377 new coronavirus cases

A total of 6,377 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,416,438, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 6,377 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 10, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 309 children and 263 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday, March 10.

He said that 219 deaths, 5,687 recoveries and 1,904 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 9.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (644), Odesa region (586), Vinnytsia region (575), Chernivtsi region (533), and Lviv region (523).

A total of 3,261 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 8.