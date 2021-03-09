Kyiv reports 201 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 201 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

As of March 9, the total number of confirmed cases in Kyiv reached 142,517, he wrote on his Facebook page.

Among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 95 women aged 21-90 years; 7 girls aged 2-16 years; 87 men aged 18-87 years; 12 boys aged between eight months and 14 years old.

Seven people have died in the past day. In total, 2,792 lethal cases from the virus have been registered in the capital since the start of the pandemic.

Read more: Ukraine reports 3,261 new coronavirus cases

At the same time, 96,330 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease since the start of the pandemic.

As reported, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ukraine came to 1,410,601, including 3,261 cases registered in the past 24 hours.