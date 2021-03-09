Ukraine reports 3,261 new coronavirus cases

A total of 3,261 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,410,601, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Some 3,261 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 9, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 160 children and 54 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, March 9.

He said that 76 deaths, 975 recoveries and 1,837 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 8.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Vinnytsia region (460), Ivano-Frankivsk region (433), Chernivtsi region (409), Lviv region (351), and Kyiv (201).

A total of 5,572 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 7.