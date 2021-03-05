Ukraine reports 10,155 new coronavirus cases

A total of 10,155 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,384,917, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 10,155 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of March 5, 2021. Among those who have fallen ill are 577 children and 345 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, March 5.

He said that 172 deaths, 4,149 recoveries and 3,355 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on March 4.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (910), Vinnytsia region (816), Zakarpattia region (748), Ivano-Frankivsk region (737), and Zhytomyr region (695).

A total of 10,057 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 3.