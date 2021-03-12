Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, March 11, Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas four times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from automatic mounted grenade launcher on Ukrainian positions near Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol); small arms – outside Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol); and grenade launchers of various systems and small arms– in the area of Novozvanivka (70km west of Luhansk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

One Ukrainian soldier received a gunshot wound in the attack. His health is satisfactory. The serviceman was taken to a medical facility, where he received the necessary medical care.

Ukrainian troops fired back in response to the enemy's shelling.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

In addition, Russian mercenaries carried out a number of provocations near the villages of Zolote-4 and Novozvanivka in Luhansk region, which were aimed at implementing another anti-Ukrainian information case.

Today, March 12, one ceasefire violation has been recorded. In particular, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk).

Ukrainian military continue to monitor the situation in the JFO area and adhere to the ceasefire.