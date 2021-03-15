ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15261 visitors online
News Ukrainian PoliticsHealth Anti-epidemic measures and restrictions
1 265 4
vaccine (128) quarantine (1311) Viktor Liashko (51) covid-19 (1449) Covid-2019 (1379)

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

News Censor.NET Ukrainian Politics Health

Ukraine to issue intl vaccination certificate – Liashko

Ukraine will issue an international certificate of vaccination, acting within the framework of international law, Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko told the Telegram channel Coronavirus Info.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the message, if a country requires an international certificate of vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) disease when crossing the border, Ukrainians will receive such a free certificate in two clicks.

Read more: More than 38,200 people in Ukraine receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

"But it is not worth implementing and demanding a certificate of vaccination against COVID-19 now. I fully share the opinion of WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge who publicly warns the European Commission against plans to introduce documents on vaccination against COVID-19," Liashko said.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 