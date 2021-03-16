Media publishes new 'Surkov-Medvedchuk tapes'. AUDIO

The Obozrevatel Ukrainian Internet publication has released a new recording of a conversation between allegedly MP Viktor Medvedchuk (the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) and former assistant to the Russian President Vladislav Surkov, where the "defendants" discuss, in particular, the attempt of former head of the Sates Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) (deputy head of the SBU at the time of the conversation recording) Vasyl Hrytsak to contact "Defense Minister" of the so-called "DNR" Volodymyr Kononov.

Censor.NET reports citing Obozrevatel.

"Obozrevatel has obtained a new audio recording of conversations, the voices of which are similar to MP from Opposition Platform - For Life Viktor Medvedchuk and former assistant to the Russian president Vladislav Surkov. The Internet publication received audio recordings from reliable sources. There are three episodes in the file. In them, the sides discuss ties with 'Defense Minister' of the 'DPR' terrorists Kononov, corruption schemes in the occupied territories (delivery of cash to Debaltseve), as well as the creation of a certain council of cities. In addition, judging by the recording, Surkov allegedly voiced his vision of the Minsk agreements and the special status of Donbas to Medvedchuk. His interlocutor, proceeding from the dialogue, took an active part in writing a scenario beneficial to Russia, the aggressor country," the newspaper said on Monday.

In the published recordings, the sides are discussing an alleged attempt by Hrytsak to contact the "Defense Minister" of the so-called "DPR" Kononov (referred to as "Tsar"), in order to discuss with a representative of Russian-occupation fighters in Donbas schemes for the delivery of "cash" to the temporarily occupied territories, in particular, in Debaltseve.

"There, Serhiy Serhiyovych contacted Tsar [...] He is not Serhiy Serhiyovych [...] This is Hrytsak, the first deputy head of the SBU. And he said him, right? 'Do you know who you are talking to?' He says: 'Let us meet on neutral territory, discuss this very railway junction. What is it called? Debaltseve, right? Well, and the delivery of these [...] And he told him, like, 'Well, who are you talking to?' [...] Somehow to hint to him that he is not a small person either, he is a colonel-general, by the way [...] He is the first deputy head of the SBU. This is the one who works with me, including captured persons [...] Well, in short, tell me [...] He cannot explain to him by phone [...] Just tell me, a normal person too. We do not give lapdogs," the interlocutor said, whose voice is similar to that of Viktor Medvedchuk.

In response to a question about "what topic" Hrytsak is allegedly trying to contact Kononov on, he says that "the topic is cash deliveries to Debaltseve."

The interlocutors also discuss the creation of a certain council of cities, which was "thrown out" by the likely Medvedchuk from unnamed laws.

"Listen, you understand why I removed the council of cities, right? Since it corresponded with this [...] And if we discard it, then we need to look for a form. And this form will be the council of cities," Medvedchuk allegedly tells his interlocutor.

The SBU press service has not yet commented on the released records.

As reported, in one of the online publications a recording was made public of an alleged conversation between Surkov and Medvedchuk, who in 2014 discussed the supply of electricity to the occupied Crimea and the exchange of captured in Donbas.

Then the SBU press center said: "These records are carefully studied by the investigative and operational units of the SBU regarding the presence of signs of a criminal offense in the actions of the interlocutors."

Later, Medvedchuk was summoned for interrogation at the SBU, which took place on March 9.

