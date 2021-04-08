Five ceasefire violations in eastern Ukraine, one soldier killed

As of 7 a.m. on April 8, the Russian-occupation troops violated the ceasefire in eastern Ukraine five times, including four attacks on Ukrainian positions and one shelling of civilian infrastructure.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The enemy opened fire from 122mm artillery, 82mm mortars and small arms near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

A member of the Joint Forces received fatal injuries in the enemy shelling.

In the area of Vodiane, the invaders shelled civilian infrastructure, using artillery.

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to Russian-occupation troops’ attacks.

Over the past day, April 7, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire seven times. All the attacks were launched in the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East".

In particular, Russian occupiers fired 82mm and 120mm mortars outside Pisky and Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk); different grenade launchers and small arms – near Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol), Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), Talakivka (17km north-east of Mariupol) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

A Ukrainian soldier received a shrapnel wound and was promptly taken to a medical facility.

The Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) informed the OSCE SMM about the violations committed by the armed formations of the Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian military continues to control the situation in the JFO area and adheres to the ceasefire.