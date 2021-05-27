Darnitsa implements digital human capital management system SMART HCM

Darnitsa pharmaceutical company is developing a project for the implementation of the SMART HCM system for effective personnel management.

According to the press service of the company, the system operates on the basis of Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions and AI technologies to automate the processes of recruiting, adaptation, training and assessment of employees.

According to Olena Sokolova, HR Director of Darnitsa, the chosen solution will increase the efficiency of HR processes and personnel attraction and reduce the time spent on assessing and training employees.

"Digital technologies help us build correct communications with employees, effectively face new challenges and ensure the further growth of Darnitsa. Digitalization of the personnel management process allows one not only to enhance the efficiency of the team, but also to provide individual attention and care for each employee," noted Sokolova.

She also added that an own digital assistant, received by new employees, will shorten the period of their adaptation one and a half times and make their integration into the corporate environment more comfortable.

In general, according to Darnitsa’s HR Director, SMART HCM covers recruiting and interaction with employees, event management, e-learning, skills and competence development, gamification of work processes and assessment.

The system has a user-friendly interface and provides a wide range of interaction channels, in particular, a web portal and chat bots, as well as provides users with access to the knowledge base, and, thanks to the integration with the SAP ERP system, allows mailing and accumulating all the necessary Information in the personal area.

"Digitalization of the HR function is a continuation of the chosen strategy of turning Darnitsa into a 100% digital company," Sokolova added.

As a reminder, Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company is in the list of the rating of 25 companies that have become leaders in digitalization.

Darnitsa Pharmaceutical Company has been the leader in Ukraine in the sale of drugs in physical terms since 1998. The company’s portfolio includes 280 names of finished pharmaceutical products. The strategic development directions are cardiology, neurology and pain management. Darnitsa products are exported to 16 countries. The beneficiaries of the company are the Zagoriy family.